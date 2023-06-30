AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak re-appointed MCD in charge

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak re-appointed MCD in charge

Pathak said that the BJP had ruled the MCD for several terms, but did not leave any opportunity to ruin Delhi and impoverish the MCD.

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 30 2023, 07:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 07:28 ist
AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday appointed senior MLA Durgesh Pathak as the MCD in charge once again.

Pathak stated that while he had experienced both success and failure, his sole objective of working for the welfare of the people had remained consistent.

He assured the leadership of AAP and the people of Delhi that he would fulfil the entrusted responsibility with honour and dedication, working towards making Delhi ‘Sapno ki Dilli’ for all Delhiites.

"In such circumstances, it became crucial for the Aam Aadmi Party to have its government in the MCD for the betterment of Delhi. It was during this time that I was assigned the responsibility of the MCD, and I fulfilled that responsibility with utmost diligence. In the meantime, the people of Rajendra Nagar showed their faith by giving me a complete majority as their MLA. Since then, I have been relentlessly working to fulfil all the promises made to them. Simultaneously, I have been working as the MCD in charge to free the people of Delhi from the misrule of the BJP," he said.

