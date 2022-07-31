AAP municipal councillor shot dead in Punjab

AAP municipal councillor shot dead in Punjab's Malerkotla

Mohammad Akbar was shot from close range when he was in a gym

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jul 31 2022, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2022, 15:20 ist

An Aam Aadmi Party municipal councillor was shot dead by two unidentified persons in Punjab's Malerkotla district on Sunday, police said.

Mohammad Akbar was shot from close range when he was in a gym, they said.

"A person came in the gym and he shot him (Akbar)," said Malerkotla Senior Superintendent of Police Avneet Kaur Sidhu.

A bullet hit Akbar and he died on the spot, police said, adding that the assailants fled after committing the crime.

Efforts are on to trace the assailants, said Sidhu, adding a case has been registered in this regard. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aam Aadmi Party
AAP
India News
Punjab

What's Brewing

'Less than 9 hours of sleep may affect kids' memory'

'Less than 9 hours of sleep may affect kids' memory'

Vaccine patch fights Covid variants better than needles

Vaccine patch fights Covid variants better than needles

China's uncontrolled rocket crashes in Indian Ocean

China's uncontrolled rocket crashes in Indian Ocean

Manipur celebrates Mirabai Chanu's gold

Manipur celebrates Mirabai Chanu's gold

Melting glaciers obstruct Alpine hiking routes

Melting glaciers obstruct Alpine hiking routes

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi's last re-launch?

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi's last re-launch?

The ‘Person of the Year’ 2022 is…Climate Change

The ‘Person of the Year’ 2022 is…Climate Change

 