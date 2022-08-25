Himachal polls: AAP promises free medical treatment

AAP promises free medical treatment if voted to power in Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls

The party also promised to provide Rs 1 crore to next of the kin of those Army jawans who die in the line of duty

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Aug 25 2022, 19:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 20:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday promised to provide free and quality medical treatment to people if voted to power in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls later this year.

This is the second 'guarantee' given by the party, a week after it promised to develop state schools on the lines of Delhi besides regularising temporary teachers and filling vacant posts.

On Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia while addressing a public meeting in Una district said if voted to power, the AAP government will provide fee medicines and tests.

Operations will be conducted free of cost by specialist doctors, they said.

Mohalla clinics will be opened on the lines of Delhi and Punjab while government hospitals will be made better than private hospitals, the leaders said. Every state resident injured in an accident will be treated free of cost, they added.

The party also promised to provide Rs 1 crore to next of the kin of those Army jawans who die in the line of duty.

Earlier, Manish Sisodia said CBI and ED raids should be conducted on the houses of those leaders who did not build quality schools and hospitals in the past 75 years.

But they are raiding the houses of those who are building better schools and hospitals, he said.

Mann said 75 Mohalla Clinics were opened in Punjab on the pattern of Delhi on Independence Day and a large number of people got themselves checked there.

It seems Mohalla Clinics will have to be run in two shifts, he claimed.

Talking about PM Narendra Modi’s recent statement on freebies, Mann said that Delhi government was paying back to the public its money by providing free bus services to women, free medical treatment and education.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to make a foray into the state’s politics, is currently ruling the neighbouring Punjab and Delhi.

