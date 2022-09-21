About 84% principal posts in Delhi's govt schools vacant: Report

Government schools in the national capital are facing an acute shortage in principal's post, stated a Directorate of Education (DoE) data.

According to a TOI report, of a total of 950 sanctioned principal posts only 154 have been filled, with a whopping 796, or 83.7 per cent lying vacant. This has forced many schools to be headed by the vice-principals, which also shows a huge vacancy with 565 of the total 1,670 posts lying unfilled.

“Recruitment of school principals is to be done by the UPSC. The exam has finally taken place. We are hoping to get a big lot of principals soon. It is the same with teachers. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, which reports to the Centre directly, keeps delaying teachers’ recruitment,” a Delhi government source was stated in the report.

Delhi is facing a shortage of trained teachers as well, with many of them being filled by guest lecturers, which still leaves a considerable number of vacancies. 21,910 of the total 65,979 posts are lying vacant with 20,408 posts being filled with guest lecturers, which still leaves a gap of 1,502.

"The guest teachers cannot share the financial and other related responsibilities or charges. As the employment is not permanent, commitment levels vary. Young guest teachers keep trying for different permanent employment opportunities and must take leave at frequent intervals. It is hard to find guest teachers for subjects such as math, science, English and Urdu,” added the source.