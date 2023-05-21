Active Covid cases in country decrease to 8,115

Active Covid cases in country decrease to 8,115

The active cases now comprise 0.02% of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80%

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 21 2023, 11:24 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 11:24 ist
A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

India has recorded 756 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 8,115 from 8,675, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,832 with eight deaths which includes two deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,86,461).

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,46,514 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
Vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

 