Active Covid cases in country decrease to 8,115

India has recorded 756 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 8,115 from 8,675, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll has increased to 5,31,832 with eight deaths which includes two deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,86,461).
The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,46,514 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park
Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought
Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set
PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary
Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000
Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?