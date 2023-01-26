Annu Kapoor admitted to Delhi hospital, stable

Actor Annu Kapoor admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram hospital, currently stable

The hospital, in a health bulletin said Kapoor is 'currently stable and recovering'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jan 26 2023, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 21:43 ist
Actor Annu Kapoor. Credit: PTI File Photo

Film actor Annu Kapoor was on Thursday admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here after he complained of chest pain, doctors said.

He was admitted in the hospital in the early hours, hospital sources said. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said the actor was admitted for a chest problem.

The hospital, in a health bulletin, said Kapoor is "currently stable and recovering". It also said that he is admitted under Dr Sushant Wattal in the cardiology department.

