Actor Annu Kapoor admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram hospital, currently stable

Film actor Annu Kapoor was on Thursday admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here after he complained of chest pain, doctors said.
He was admitted in the hospital in the early hours, hospital sources said. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said the actor was admitted for a chest problem.
The hospital, in a health bulletin, said Kapoor is "currently stable and recovering". It also said that he is admitted under Dr Sushant Wattal in the cardiology department.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Skinny jeans a great fit in shrinking economy: Levi CEO
Amid dip in drama fans, Oscar nods eye box office glory
In a 1st, Indian field guns used in R-Day 21-gun salute
BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on R-Day
Republic Day 2023: Tri-colour dishes you must try
Google Doodle depicts elements of Republic Day parade
Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track
Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?