After quitting Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad to hold first political rally in Kashmir

After holding maiden public rally of yet to be name political party in Jammu on September 4, Ghulam Nabi Azad, who last month broke his five-decade-long association with the Congress, is holding a similar event in Kashmir on Sunday.

Reports said the rally would be held at Dak Banglow, Baramulla in north Kashmir and a good number of people are expected to attend it.

All preparations have been completed for Azad’s first public rally in Kashmir, a close aide of the former chief minister said. After Barmulla, Azad is also planning to hold separate rallies in neighboring Kupwara district and south Kashmir later.

The name and the party symbol of the new party hasn’t been finalised yet. “The name and symbol of the new party will be decided in the coming weeks,” said Azad’s close aide Salman Nazimi.

Dozens of prominent Congress leaders, including 15 former legislators, a former deputy chief minister, seven former ministers besides a large number of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, municipal corporators and grass-root level workers from across Jammu and Kashmir have already resigned from the Congress to join Azad.

Azad, 73, ended his five-decade association with the Congress on August 26, terming the party “comprehensively destroyed”. He also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for “demolishing” the party’s entire consultative mechanism.

J&K has been under Central rule since June 19, 2018, following the collapse of a coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti after the pullout of its partner BJP. Much awaited Assembly elections in the union territory are expected to be held next year in April-May.

Azad’s entry into J&K politics in a new avatar has given political activities in the UT a new flip with BJP, Congress, National Conference, PDP, Apni Party, People’s Conference and other smaller parties expecting a stiff competition for every Assembly seat.