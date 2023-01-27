Air India urination case: Court adjourns Shankar Mishra's bail plea to Jan 30 in

Delhi court on Friday adjourned Shankar Mishra's petition seeking bail to January 30.

The court adjourned the matter after noting the investigating officer was not present.

Further, the complainant's counsel was not provided a copy of the bail plea, it noted.

The incident took place onboard the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022.

Mishra was allegedly in an inebriated condition.