Akali Dal calls Kejriwal a 'snake in grass' in run-up to Punjab polls

Harcharan Bains, Principal Adviser to SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal said that even as the farm laws were repealed, they remain in force in Delhi

IANS
IANS, Chandigarh,
  • Feb 09 2022, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 21:37 ist
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday described AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal as a "snake in the grass let loose in Punjab by corporate and the anti-Sikh lobbies".

Talking to the mediapersons, Harcharan Bains, Principal Adviser to SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal, asked farm organisations and their leaders, including Joginder Singh Ugrahan and Balbir Singh Rajewal, to wake up to the shocking reality that although the farmers' movement forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government to revoke the three "black" farm laws, the most dangerous of these laws is still in force in Delhi, with Kejriwal refusing to annul it in the state assembly.

He said, "It is shocking that while the entire country has rejected these laws, Kejriwal typically quietly keeps them in force. One can well imagine what his true anti-farmer intent and agenda in Punjab is."

Also Read — Punjab polls: SSM promises Rs 25,000 monthly income, interest-free loan to farmers

Bains said Kejriwal "has also filed a case against Punjab farmers and sought a fine of Rs 1 crore per case of stubble warning even when the Supreme Court itself refused to blame the Delhi pollution on the farmers of Punjab and even delivered a rebuff to the Delhi Chief Minister."

The Akali Dal spokesman said that while the AAP leader is promising to abolish private bus operators and end the mafia raj in the liquor trade, the fact is that he has "virtually killed" the DTC in his own state.

"As for stopping liquor trade from passing into the hands of the mafia through public distribution and sale by the government-run liquor shops, Kejriwal has handed over the entire liquor trade to the liquor mafia patronised by big business houses," Bains said.

