All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations' confederation to hold virtual rally on public sector undertakings privatisation

The All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations will hold a virtual rally on the issues of reservation and privatisation of public sector undertakings (PSUs) on June 28, chairman of the outfit Udit Raj said on Saturday.

Raj, a Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP, said the Supreme Court's order that reservation cannot exceed 50 per cent is "against the interests of SC, ST and OBCs".

"The government is eroding the base of reservation by privatising PSUs," he said in a statement.

Raj accused BSP chief Mayawati of betraying the cause of SCs for power.

He claimed that Mayawati shied away from struggling on issues like atrocities against deprived classes and privatisation of PSUs.