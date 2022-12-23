HC grants bail to journalist Siddique Kappan

Allahabad HC grants bail to Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan

At the time of his arrest in October 2020, the journalist and the three others were accused of being a part of conspiracy to instigate violence

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Dec 23 2022, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 21:32 ist
Journalist Siddique Kappan. Credit: PTI Photo

The Allahabad High Court granted bail to Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan on Friday in a money laundering case.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh of the Lucknow bench of the high court passed the order on Kappan's bail application.

Kappan, currently lodged in the Lucknow district jail, was arrested two years back while he was on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where a Dalit woman had died after allegedly being raped.

He and three others were accused of having links with the Popular Front of India.

In September, the Supreme Court granted him bail in connection with that case. But he continued to be in jail because of the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

At the time of his arrest in October 2020, the journalist and the three others were accused of being a part of conspiracy to instigate violence.

He was then booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Allahabad High Court
Siddique Kappan
India News

What's Brewing

IPL Auction: Best buy for Chennai, MI look at future

IPL Auction: Best buy for Chennai, MI look at future

Dope cases eclipse historic show by Neeraj, CWG stars

Dope cases eclipse historic show by Neeraj, CWG stars

England World Cup winner Cohen dead at 83

England World Cup winner Cohen dead at 83

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

 