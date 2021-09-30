Amarinder calls on NSA Doval a day after meeting Shah

Amarinder Singh calls on NSA Doval a day after meeting Amit Shah

Amarinder Singh had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday evening

Amarinder after meeting Shah, had said that they discussed farmers issues. Credit: AFP Photo

 A day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Punjab Chief Minister on Thursday called on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval amid talks of switching to BJP.

Just after meeting between Amarinder Singh and Doval ended, Amit Shah met Doval, sources said.

Amarinder Singh had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday evening. The meeting lasted for around an hour at Shah's official residence. However, Amarinder after meeting Shah, had said that they discussed farmers issues. He said he urged Amit Shah to resolve the crisis soon.

On Wednesday, Singh tweeted after the meeting with Shah: "Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers' agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification."

