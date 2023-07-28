Amarnath Yatra surpasses previous year's number of pilgrims

Amarnath Yatra surpasses last year's number of pilgrims

So far, 3,69,288 pilgrim went on Amarnath Yatra this year compared to last year's figure of 3,65,751. 

Ponies carry pilgrims at Maha Ganesh Top on their way to the holy cave shrine through Pahalgam route, during Amarnath Yatra 2023, in Amarnath, J & K, Friday, July 14, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

This year’s Amarnath Yatra has received an overwhelming response as the number of pilgrims has surpassed the total number of yatris from the previous year.

Flawless arrangements of security, management and supervision made by the authorities this year for the yatra are being widely praised.

Locals have been helping the yatris perform the pilgrimage, while the security forces are ensuring that the locals are not put to inconvenience because of the escorted yatri convoys and regulation of traffic for this purpose on the twin routes of Baltal and Pahalgam.

Another batch of 2,155 yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu for the Valley in an escorted convoy on Friday.

Over 9,000 took part in the yatra on its 27th day on Thursday.

Officials said that 2,155 pilgrims who left for the Valley on Friday include 1660 males, 443 females, six children, 34 Sadhus and 12 Sadhvis.

Since its commencement on July 1 this year, 36 pilgrims have died so far during this year's Amarnath Yatra.

Pilgrims approach the Himalayan cave shrine either from the traditional south Kashmir Pahalgam route, which involves an uphill trek of 43 kilometres from Pahalgam base camp or from the north Kashmir Baltal base camp, which involves 14 km uphill trek.

Those using the traditional Pahalgam route take three-four days to reach the cave shrine while those using the Baltal route return to the base camp the same day after having 'darshan' inside the cave shrine, situated 3888 metres above the sea level.

Helicopter services are also available for yatris on both routes.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that devotees believe symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva. The ice stalagmite structure wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. This year's 62-day long Amarnath Yatra started on July 1 and will end on August 31 on Shravan Purnima, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival.

To protect the pilgrims from high altitude sickness, authorities have banned all junk food at the free community kitchens called the 'Langars' that have been set up along both the routes of the Yatra. The banned items include all bottled drinks, halwai items, fried foods and tobacco based products.

