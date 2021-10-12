Amid coal shortage, Power Ministry asks states to utilise unallocated power of CGS

Amid the ongoing coal crisis in the country, the Centre on Tuesday urged all states and UTs to utilise unallocated power of the central generating stations (CGS) to meet the requirements of their own consumers and not to impose load shedding or sell it in power exchanges at higher prices.

The Ministry of Power also warned states that central sector power producing companies will curtail supplies of electricity to them if their utilities were found selling power on exchanges to take advantage of surging prices.

The states were requested to intimate about surplus electricity available with them so that this power can be reallocated to other needy states, the Ministry said in a statement.

As per the guidelines for allocation of power, 15 per cent power from CGS is kept as “unallocated power” which is allocated by the central government to needy states to meet the requirement of power for the consumers.

Separately, Union Power Minister R K Singh and Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed ways to increase transportation of coal.

The Centre is looking to utilise large imported coal-based power plants to meet the electricity demand, sources in the government said.

Speaking to media, Joshi said there has been no let-up in coal supply across India and assured there won't be any shortage amid concerns over power blackouts.

"We have continued our supply, even in the past despite dues. We are requesting them (states) to increase stock ... There won't be a coal shortage," Joshi said.

He said the shortage of fossil fuel was triggered due to rains in coal mines area and increase in its international prices.

The minister, however, assured that adequate supply has been maintained to ensure there is no shortage of coal in the country.

