Amid coal shortage, Power Ministry asks states to utilise unallocated power

To address the increased demand for coal and possible electricity shortage, the Centre has requested states to use the unallocated power for supplying electricity to the consumers of the state.

"The States have been requested to use the unallocated power for supplying electricity to the consumers of the State; and in case of surplus power, the States are requested to intimate so that this power can be reallocated to other needy State," the Ministry of Power said in its guidelines.

“Unallocated power” refers to the 15 per cent power from the Central Generating Stations (CGS) that is reserved with the Central Government so that it can allotted to the needy States to meet their requirement of power of the consumers.

The ministry also warned that "if any State is found selling power in power exchange or not scheduling this unallocated power, their unallocated power may be temporarily reduced or withdrawn and reallocated to other States which are in need of such power."

To ensure uninterrupted power supply to Delhi, the Power Ministry issued directions to NTPC and DVC to supply as much power as available to Delhi distribution companies (DISCOMs) under respective Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs).

"NTPC and DVC may offer the normative declared capacity (DC) to the Delhi DISCOMS as per their allocations made to them under respective PPAs (Power Purchase Agreements), from their coal-based power stations. Both NTPC and DVC have committed to provide as much electricity to Delhi as demanded by DISCOMs of Delhi. NTPC may offer the normative declared capacity (DC) to the Delhi DISCOMS as per their allocations (from gas based power plants) made to them under respective PPAs. The gas available from all sources including SPOT, LT-RLNG etc may be included while offering the DC to Delhi DISCOMs," the statement said.

