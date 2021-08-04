Amit Shah assures MP CM help for dealing with flood situation

Amit Shah assures MP CM help for dealing with floods

At least 200 villages are still marooned

  Aug 04 2021
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 12:58 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took stock of the flood situation in the state.

In his telephonic conversation, Shah assured Chouhan of all possible help to Madhya Pradesh to deal with the situation.

"Spoke to Shri @chouhanshivraj ji and inquired about the flood situation in some parts of Madhya Pradesh which occurred due to heavy rains and rise in water level of rivers. The state is being given all help for relief work from the Centre. In this difficult time, the Modi government is standing with the people of the state," he tweeted in Hindi.

Torrential rains in the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh have affected 1,171 villages, especially Sheopur and Shivpuri districts, officials said, adding NDRF and SDRF teams have rescued 1,600 people from flooded areas so far.

At least 200 villages are still marooned. 

