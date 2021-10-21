Amit Shah to undertake aerial survey of rain-hit areas in Uttarakhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Dehradun late on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the rain-ravaged parts of Uttarakhand.
Three days of incessant rains have left a trail of death and devastation in the state killing 52 people, damaging roads, bridges and railway tracks besides destroying standing crop.
Also Read | Uttarakhand struggles with rain aftermath: 52 dead, 5 still missing
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik received Shah at the Jollygrant Airport on his arrival around midnight on Wednesday.
Shah will undertake an aerial survey of the rain-hit areas on Thursday.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Rich should pay for greater carbon footprint: Study
Egypt dissidents revive rich prison writing tradition
Where is the Tata who can restore it to glory?
DH Toon | FabIndia's secular fabric
Temples don’t need privatisation
Rahul seeks return to 'ideology', but will Cong follow?
Drive on your drink! Whisky waste can power your car
Apple's Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth has internet in splits