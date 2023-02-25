Amit Shah visits Patna Sahib Gurdwara

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited Patna Sahib Gurdwara amid tight security.
Shah visited the gurdwara after addressing a conclave of farmers and labourers in the city.
"Blessed to visit the sacred Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib... a sacred place for every Indian. I prayed for the prosperity and welfare of the country and its people," he tweeted.
तख्त श्री हरिमंदिर जी पटना साहिब हर भारतवासी के लिए अटूट आस्था का केंद्र है।
आज पटना साहिब में मत्था टेकने का सौभाग्य मिला। यहाँ वाहेगुरु से समस्त देशवासियों के कल्याण और देश की निरंतर समृद्धि के लिए अरदास की।
वाहेगुरु जी दा खालसा, वाहेगुरु जी दी फतेह! pic.twitter.com/VtLZT3OFnd
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 25, 2023
Elaborate security arrangements were in place in view of the visit, police said.
After visiting the gurudwara, he went to the state guest house to chair a meeting of senior Bihar BJP leaders.
Shah will return to New Delhi after the meeting. Earlier in the day, he addressed a rally in Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, a BJP stronghold that was given to the JD(U) in 2019 as part of the seat-sharing arrangement.
