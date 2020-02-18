Another batch of 100 people leave ITBP quarantine facility

Another batch of about 100 people, who were among the over 400 quarantined at an ITBP facility in Delhi after being evacuated earlier this month from coronavirus-hit Wuhan, were discharged on Tuesday, an official said.

This comes a day after a batch of about 200 people were discharged from the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility, which housed a total of 406 people, including seven Maldivians.

So far, 302 people out of total 406, have left the ITBP centre after being declared free of novel corona virus by the doctors.

The rest of the inmates will be released by Wednesday morning, ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said.

All those who were discharged have been provided with conveyance till airport, railway stations, or bus stands.

Among those who will leave the facility on Wednesday include a few families. All released persons were advised to remain self isolated for the next 14 days at their respective places, Pandey said.

They were also advised the dos and don'ts during the period.

A team of doctors and other staff are taking care of the smooth departure of the remaining people with due procedures and protocols.

On Monday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had also visited the ITBP facility and interacted with the evacuees.

A total of 650 people were brought back from Wuhan in China on February 1 and 2 in two 747 Boeing Air India aircraft after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China.

While 406 of these were sent to the ITBP facility, the rest were quarantined at an Army centre in Haryana's Manesar.