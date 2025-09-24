<p>New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the payment of productivity-linked bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days’ wages, amounting to Rs 1,865.68 crore, for 10.91 lakh non-gazetted railway employees. </p><p>The cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took this decision. </p><p>The PLB payment to all eligible railway employees is made each year before the Durga Puja holidays.</p><p>"The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways, " a statement from the railways said. </p>.Union Cabinet approves budget for multidisciplinary education and research improvement scheme.<p>"The maximum payable amount of PLB equivalent to 78 days’ wages for each eligible railway employee is Rs.17,951/-. The above amount will be paid to various categories, of railway staff like track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (guard), station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, pointsman, ministerial staff and other Group ‘C’ staff, " the statement added. </p><p>"The performance of Railways in the year 2024-25 was very good. Railways loaded a record cargo of 1614.90 Million Tonnes and carried nearly 7.3 billion passengers," the statement said. </p>