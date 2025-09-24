<p>Hyderabad: Probably first for the country, the opposition YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh has launched a 'Digital Book' to systematically document alleged injustices by the ruling dispensation against its party workers. </p><p>The innovative platform allows anyone to directly upload details of harassment they have faced, ensuring that every incident is recorded and preserved in a permanent digital repository.</p>.YSRCP demands CBI probe into Tirumala Parakamani controversy.<p>Beyond the website, the party has established an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) call facility, enabling workers and victims to register their grievances over the phone. </p><p>YSRCP leadership has asserted that these records are not merely symbolic gestures but will serve as the foundation for concrete action.</p>.YSRCP alleges discrepancies in ZPTC bypoll, demands accountability.<p>The party has committed that once it returns to power, a special investigation team will probe every documented incident. Since the TDP-led NDA government assumed power in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP has consistently alleged political vendetta, claiming that many of their workers, particularly social media activists, have been targeted, arrested, and imprisoned under what they called 'Red Book Rule'.</p><p>In response to these challenges, YSRCP had already established a specialized legal cell with lawyers available round-the-clock to represent party workers in courts and police stations. State IT Minister Nara Lokesh, when he was in opposition, famously carried a 'Red Book' in which he claimed to have documented all alleged atrocities committed by the then-YSRCP government against TDP leaders and workers between 2019 and 2024. Now the tables have turned, with YSRCP formalising its own 'Digital Book' as a modern answer to the traditional 'Red Book' approach.</p><p>“Even if someone has retired, moved out of the state, or lives overseas, we will pursue each case, bring the culprits before the law, and deliver justice to the victims,” said YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while launching the 'Digital Book' at a party meeting on Wednesday.</p><p>He also said that those who indulge in propaganda about so-called “Red Books” will now see how a Digital Book of Truth and Justice functions.</p><p>Jagan also reiterated that the coalition government has acquired an unprecedented anti-incumbency factor in a short time, with all sections of people being cheated, added to the rampant corruption and nepotism, besides deterioration of law and order.<br><br>Addressing the Party's extended meeting, Jagan said the coalition has failed on fronts and is resorting to vindictive politics, and assured the cadre and leaders that the digital book of the Party will record all the data of harassment and will settle the account in the coming days.<br><br>Speaking on major issues in the meeting, attended by MLAs, MLCs, coordinators of Parliament and Assembly constituencies, district presidents and regional coordinators, he said, all sectors, including medical, education, agriculture and law and order have flawed under the coalition government, and in 15 months, people are vexed with the government.<br><br>The promises of Super Six before the polls and those on the celebrations of Super Six success, which was a flop show, have changed, which has clearly irked the people, as they feel cheated, he added.</p>