Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

YSRCP launches 'Digital Book' to document alleged atrocities by ruling dispensation against party workers

The innovative platform allows anyone to directly upload details of harassment they have faced, ensuring that every incident is preserved in a repository.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 12:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 12:51 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAndhra PradeshYSRCP

Follow us on :

Follow Us