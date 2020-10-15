Another Dalit woman raped in Uttar Pradesh

Another Dalit woman raped in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Jhansi (UP),
  • Oct 15 2020, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 15:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: Feminism In India /Aasawari Kulkarni

A 21-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by two men in Mauranipur Police Station area here, police said on Thursday.

A case was registered and the accused identified as Narendra Sahu and Saksham Sirothia were arrested, police said.

According to the police complaint, the woman was called to a private school by the accused, who are from the same village, on Wednesday evening and allegedly raped, Superintendent of Police, Dehat, Rahul Mithas said.

One of the accused is the manager of the school and the other is his friend, the SP said, adding that both were arrested on Thursday.

A case under relevant sections including SC/ST Act has been registered and further investigation is on, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

rape
Uttar Pradesh
Jhansi

What's Brewing

World War II-era bomb explodes in Polish waters

World War II-era bomb explodes in Polish waters

Making every chirp count

Making every chirp count

The Lead: White Cane Day and the woes of the blind

The Lead: White Cane Day and the woes of the blind

Shakespeare First Folio sold for record $10 million

Shakespeare First Folio sold for record $10 million

What we can learn from Vietnam's Covid-19 battle

What we can learn from Vietnam's Covid-19 battle

How the pandemic is affecting what babies learn

How the pandemic is affecting what babies learn

India’s Nobel Prize drought

India’s Nobel Prize drought

 