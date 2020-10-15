Another Dalit woman raped in Uttar Pradesh

A 21-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by two men in Mauranipur Police Station area here, police said on Thursday.

A case was registered and the accused identified as Narendra Sahu and Saksham Sirothia were arrested, police said.

According to the police complaint, the woman was called to a private school by the accused, who are from the same village, on Wednesday evening and allegedly raped, Superintendent of Police, Dehat, Rahul Mithas said.

One of the accused is the manager of the school and the other is his friend, the SP said, adding that both were arrested on Thursday.

A case under relevant sections including SC/ST Act has been registered and further investigation is on, he said.