Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee rises 5 paise to close at 88.67 against US dollar

The US threatened an additional 100 per cent tariffs on China after Beijing announced controls over exports of rare earth last week.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 10:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 10:47 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us