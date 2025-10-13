<p>Mumbai: The rupee appreciated five paise to close at 88.67 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, supported by suspected RBI intervention and fresh foreign fund inflows.</p>.<p>Forex traders said the domestic unit faced some resistance as renewed trade war tensions between the US and China led to risk aversion in global markets.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.75 and traded in the range of 88.57-88.79 before settling at 88.67 (provisional), registering a rise of 5 paise than its previous close.</p>.Gold futures hits record Rs 1.23 lakh/10 g as US-China tensions spur haven demand.<p>On Friday, the rupee appreciated seven paise to close at 88.72 against the US dollar.</p>.<p>The US threatened an additional 100 per cent tariffs on China after Beijing announced controls over exports of rare earth last week.</p>.<p>The USD/INR pair got support from optimism surrounding the India-US trade talks and potential RBI intervention, traders said.</p>.<p>"The US government shutdown and rising odds of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve may further strengthen the domestic currency. However, risk aversion in global markets amid renewed US-Sino tariff war may cap sharp upside. Traders may take cues from India’s CPI data," Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Currency and commodities, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.</p>.<p>Forex traders said positive sentiments stemmed from expectations after reports surfaced that a team of senior officials from India would visit the US this week for trade talks, and that negotiations on the proposed bilateral trade agreement are progressing well.</p>.<p>Last month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal led an official delegation to New York for trade talks.</p>.<p>After that meeting, India and the US decided to continue negotiations for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement.</p>.<p>Both sides held constructive meetings on various aspects of the trade deal.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13 per cent higher at 99.10, as safe-haven demand for dollars continues keeping the dollar well bid.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 1.90 per cent at USD 63.91 per barrel in futures trading.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex declined 173.77 points to settle at 82,327.05, while the Nifty dropped 58 points to close at 25,227.35.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors bought equities worth Rs 459.20 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>India's forex reserves fell by USD 276 million to USD 699.96 billion during the week ended October 3, according to RBI data.</p>.<p>In the previous reporting week, India's forex reserves had dropped by USD 2.334 billion to USD 700.236 billion. </p>