Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

France's Macron says he will continue to serve, ignores calls for resignation

"That is the only thing that matters. The rest is the government's business... I will continue to ensure stability," added Macron, whose second and final term ends in 2027.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 10:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 10:48 IST
World newsFranceEmmanuel Macron

Follow us on :

Follow Us