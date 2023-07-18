Another fresh batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath

With this, a total of 99,738 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the valley since June 30 when the first batch of devotees began the yatra.

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jul 18 2023, 10:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 12:24 ist
Devotees during the pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, July 14, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

A fresh batch of 6,225 pilgrims left the base camp here on Tuesday for the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

The pilgrims left in a convoy of 217 vehicles amid tight security. While 3,714 pilgrims, headed for Pahalgam, left in a convoy of 131 vehicles for the valley, another convoy of 86 vehicles carrying 2,511 pilgrims left for the Baltal base camp.

Also Read: Pilgrim dies as Amarnath yatra suspended due to rain

With this, a total of 99,738 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the valley since June 30 when the first batch of devotees began the yatra.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1.

Over 2.30 lakh devotees have paid obeisance so far.

The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Amarnath
amarnath yatra
Amarnath Shrine

