Army officer fatally shoots wife, kills self in Punjab's Ferozepur

The couple were reportedly having a troubled spell in their marriage and were undergoing regular counselling sessions

PTI
PTI, Ferozepur (Punjab),
  • Jan 09 2023, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 19:00 ist

An Army officer allegedly shot dead his wife and later committed suicide here, police said on Monday.

The officer and his wife were found dead at their official residence Sunday night, they said.

The deceased officer has been identified as Lt Col Nishant and his wife Dimple, Station House Officer, Ferozepur Cantt, Inspector Naveen Kumar said.

He said the couple was going through a marital discord which took an ugly turn Sunday night around 9 pm.

According to sources, the officer left behind a suicide note confessing to harming his partner who was found dead in an adjoining room.

They said the couple were undergoing regular counselling sessions.

The Army authorities and the police have started investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, bodies have been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

