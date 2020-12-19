At 3.9 degrees Celsius, Delhi sees lowest temperature

Partly cloudy skies are predicted over the national capital towards the evening, the IMD said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 19 2020, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 13:14 ist
A rickshaw driver wrapping himself with a blanket looks for passengers during a cold winter morning in the old quarters of New Delhi. Credit: AFP

Biting cold conditions prevailed in the national capital on Saturday as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far.

"The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a low of 3.9 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 21 degrees Celsius," an IMD official said.

The mercury dipped to 3.3 degrees Celsius and 3.4 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road and Ayanagar, respectively, as icy winds from snow-laden Western Himalayas continued to sweep the city, the India Meteorological Department said.

On Friday, the minimum temperature had plunged to 2.7 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur.

The city had recorded a "severe" cold day on Thursday as the maximum temperature dropped to 15.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal and the lowest this season so far.

On Friday, it rose to 19.8 degrees Celsius.

A "cold day" is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.4 degrees Celsius below normal. A "severe" cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

Partly cloudy skies are predicted over the national capital towards the evening, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 5 degrees Celsius in the next five to six days, it said.

