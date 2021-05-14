At 8,500, Delhi sees lowest single-day Covid-19 cases in over a month

Delhi reported 8,500 cases in the past 24 hours, its lowest since April 11, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. He also said that the positivity rate in the national capital has declined to 12%.
दिल्ली के हालात सुधर रहे है लेकिन कोरोना के ख़िलाफ़ जंग जारी है। इस मुश्किल वक्त में मैं आपके साथ खड़ा हूँ। https://t.co/CwK6HdPkx0
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 14, 2021
The Chief Minister, in his address, also said that despite the positive news ICU beds are still occupied, which means number of serious Covid-19 patients has not reduced.
He said that his government will bear cost of education and other expenses of those children who were orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic.
