Atmosphere of peace in Kashmir, says Director IB in Srinagar

Stating that Kashmir was witnessing a change, Director Intelligence Bureau (DIB) Tapan Kumar Deka on Sunday said there is an atmosphere of peace in the valley.

“Kashmir is witnessing a change and there is an environment of peace,” Deka told reporters on the sidelines of the inaugural function of the All India Police Football Championship, here.

In a rare appearance before the media, Deka, who is also the chairman of the All India Police Sports Control Board, said those participating in the championship will get a chance to witness the peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir.

“Sports is a medium to spread love and peace. Those participating in this tournament will get a chance to interact with the Kashmir police and people here. They will get to know about the situation in Kashmir and will spread the message of peace and love across the country,” he said.

The DIB said the Jammu and Kashmir Police has been at the forefront of protecting the country and its sovereignty and added that despite their pressing commitments, they have made excellent arrangements for the event.

Speaking on the occasion, J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh said that efforts were on to eradicate the left-out signs of terrorism from the Union Territory (UT).

“Pakistan-sponsored forces and its agencies have resorted to enough bloodshed in J&K. They always resort to anti-peace activities to sabotage the peace and developmental process in the region. I want to make youth aware to foil their nefarious designs and help police and civil administration in strengthening efforts of peace,” he said.

The police chief said that through the efforts of police and other security agencies, the target killings in Kashmir have reduced substantially. “The incidents of targeted killings are being taken up thoroughly for investigations so that perpetrators of the crime will be exposed within a short period of time and justice delivered to the victim families,” he said.

On infiltration of militants from across the border, Singh said, “As of now the borders are calm and under control. Our forces are alert to foil the designs of infiltrators in future as well.”

He said Pakistani agencies are using narcotics to keep militancy alive in J&K. “They are sending narcotics and cash together through drones in border areas to keep the terrorism alive. The cash is being used to provide financial help to perpetrators of the crime,” he added.