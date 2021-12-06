Ayodhya calm, VHP says focus on Ram temple construction

The situation in Ayodhya on Monday remained calm with no sign of any tension, though the security forces were on a high alert. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has said that it will not have any major events to mark the day, but was focused on the construction of the Ram temple.

VHP working president Alok Kumar in a statement said, "6th December is a big day for the whole country. That's why VHP branch Bajrang Dal celebrates 6th December as 'Shaurya Diwas'. Just like in the past there are programmes and events to mark the day. Programme will be held in the same way."

However, in the statement he also said that after the completion of the Ram Temple, it will take up the issue of Mathura. "Discussion will take place after Shri Ramlala is seated in the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple. In 2024, will consider the Mathura dispute," Kumar said in the statement.

The Muslim community of Ayodhya has maintained that it will not be organising any programme except for the the prayers for those who died in the violence after the demolition. Haji Mehboob, one of the litigants in the case, said that now the judgement has come in favour of the temple... so there is no need for any programme, but will give a tough response if someone wants to rake Mathura."

The security forces in Ayodhya have been put on high alert in view of the 30th anniversary of the demolition of Babri mosque. The administration has established a special control room in the district magistrate office to keep vigil on any development on December 6.

The Ayodhya temple town and the district has been divided into multiple security zones and forces have been deployed at sensitive points. All the magistrates have been instructed to keep round the clock vigil on all minor and major developments in the twin towns of Ayodhya and Faizabad.

