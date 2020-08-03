Ayodhya Ram Temple live updates: MP Congress Chief Kamal Nath to send 11 silver bricks for Ram temple construction, holds 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital at home

The nation waits with bated breath as Ayodhya gets ready for the big Ram Temple 'bhoomi puja' event on August 5. The prime minister will plant a 'parijat' (coral jasmine) tree in the premises, according to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. The ceremony is expected to go on till 2 pm. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary said 175 eminent guests have been invited for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Stay tuned for all the live updates.