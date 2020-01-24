Backdoor politics will not work any more, leaders should be ready to go to jail: Priyanka tells Uttar Pradesh Congress workers

Eyeing the next assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, due in two year's time, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has asked her party workers and leaders to hit the streets with the issues concerning the common people in the state and be ready to go to jail.

Priyanka, while addressing the senior state party leaders and functionaries on the conclusion of the four-day training workshop at Raebareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, on Thursday asked them to 'expose' the failures of the BJP regime on the law and order front and ensure safety of the women.

''The law and order situation in the state has taken a turn for the worse...the farmers are also in distress owing to the faulty policies of the present dispensation,'' she said.

Priyanka said that senior leaders and party functionaries must lead from the front. ''Backdoor politics will not work any more....the leaders should be ready to go to jail,'' she added.

The Congress leader, who was also in-charge of the party's affairs in the state, said that the grand old party would contest the forthcoming panchayat elections in UP.

Priyanka also assured the party leaders that she would herself take part in the protests, if required.

The Congress general secretary has been trying hard to strengthen the party organisation in the state and has been spending a lot of time here since last year's Lok Sabha polls in which the party could win only one seat.

The Congress leader has hit the streets on issues ranging from increasing crimes against the women to CAA and has also established contact with thousands of people from different walks of life through letters on new year.