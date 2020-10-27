Ballia firing incident: Two more people arrested

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • Oct 27 2020, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 15:40 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: iStock

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the firing incident in Durjanpur village that took place following a fracas over-allotment of ration shops and left one person dead, officials said on Friday.

SHO, Reoti police station, Praveen Singh said two named accused Prayag Singh and Prayas Singh, carrying cash rewards of Rs. 50,000 each, were arrested on Tuesday.

On October 15, local BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh had allegedly opened fire leaving 46-year-old Jai Prakash Pal alias Gama dead following a quarrel over the allotment of ration shops in the village.

A named FIR against eight persons and 20 to 25 unnamed persons was lodged by the deceased family of which 12 people including the main accused Dhirendra have so far been arrested.

Ballia
Uttar Pradesh
firing
BJP

