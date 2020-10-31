BDC member shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 31 2020, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2020, 16:39 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A Block Development Committee (BDC) member was shot dead by masked assailants in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Khalour village around 2 am when the BDC member, Hridayesh (35), was returning home after watching a kabaddi match, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

A Kabaddi tournament is going on in the village and Hridayesh used to go there to watch matches every day.

On the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, when Hridayesh was about to return to his home, two masked assailants fired shots at him. The attackers pumped four bullets into Hridayesh, killing him on the spot, while another hit a motorcycle, police said.

The assailants fled the spot after the incident.

The wife of the BDC member is in Chandigarh. The family members of the deceased said he had no enmity with anyone. Efforts are being made to nab the attackers, police said.

