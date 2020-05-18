Beheaded body of Dalit man found in Fatehpur, 3 fingers also chopped off; at least 8 held: Police

The Police on Monday said the beheaded body of a 22-year-old Dalit man has been found here with three fingers also chopped off, following which at least eight people have been detained.

Malwa Station House Officer Sher Singh Rajput said the body was found on Sunday in a field at the Chakki village.

He said that on Sunday Pramod Kumar had gone to his vegetable farm around 12.00 noon. "And around 2.30 pm, the beheaded body of the Dalit youth was found in the farm," he said.

Kumar’s mobile phone is missing, he said.

"It seems that he was beheaded after putting his neck on a brick. A blood-stained brick has been found from the spot," the officer said.

The SHO added that three fingers of Kumar’s right hand are also chopped off.

Citing family members, police said his father is a teacher in a school in Agra, but he was here because of the lockdown.

The family members claimed they had no enmity with anyone in the village.

"A case has been registered against unknown people and 8-10 people have been detained in this connection. They are being interrogated. More than three people are likely to be involved in the incident," he said.