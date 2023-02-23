Bhim Sena leader arrested from Gurugram for making 'inflammatory' speech in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested Bhim Sena leader Nawab Satpal Tanwar from outside of his office on Sohna Road in Gurugram for allegedly making "offensive" remarks against Congress and making an inflammatory speech.

Tanwar was booked at Siwana Police Station in Barmer Wednesday for making the remarks at a programme in Rajasthan's Balotra district, a purported video of which surfaced online last week.

The video has purported to have showed Tanwar as saying that he will shed rivers of blood in Rajasthan, if a single Dalit is hurt.

Also Read | For the first time in 80 years, Dalits enter a Tamil Nadu temple

"We know how to shake the whole country. The Congress government should not be under any illusion otherwise Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will be sent to Italy and BJP people straight to Pakistan. The country of India and the state of Rajasthan are ours. Why would the Italians rule here?" said Tanwar in the alleged video.

A team of Siwana Police Station led by ASI Gang Ram conducted a raid in Gurugram in the afternoon to nab Tanwar.

"Around 4:30 pm today, I and my husband along with an office colleague were waiting for a taxi just outside my husband's office in front of Omaxe mall. As we stood there waiting, some cops from Rajasthan Police came in a vehicle and took my husband with them," said Nisha Tanwar, wife of Nawab Satpal Tanwar.

Rajasthan Police has approached Sector 37 Police Station and sought his previous crime record.