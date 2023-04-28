Bhopal-bound Vande Bharat Express hits cow near Gwalior

The newly-launched Hazrat Nizamuddin-Rani Kamalapati Vande Bharat Express hit a cow near Gwalior station in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening, resulting in damage to the train's front portion, a Railway official said.
The Rani Kamalapati-bound train (No 20172) hit the cow around 6:15 pm and stopped at the spot for about 15 minutes, the official said. The accident took place when the animal suddenly came on the rail tracks going towards Dabra in Gwalior district, he said.
Also Read | Railways to manufacture 8-coach Vande Bharat trains
After necessary repairs of the damaged portion, the train resumed its onward journey, the official added. The semi high-speed train between Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal) and Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi) was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 1.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Celebrations organised for episode 100 of Mann Ki Baat
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV host, dies at 79
Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark
One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run
TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam
102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal