Bhopal-bound Vande Bharat Express hits cow near Gwalior

The Rani Kamalapati-bound train (No 20172) hit the cow around 6:15 pm and stopped at the spot for about 15 minutes

  Apr 28 2023, 02:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 02:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The newly-launched Hazrat Nizamuddin-Rani Kamalapati Vande Bharat Express hit a cow near Gwalior station in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening, resulting in damage to the train's front portion, a Railway official said.

The Rani Kamalapati-bound train (No 20172) hit the cow around 6:15 pm and stopped at the spot for about 15 minutes, the official said. The accident took place when the animal suddenly came on the rail tracks going towards Dabra in Gwalior district, he said.

After necessary repairs of the damaged portion, the train resumed its onward journey, the official added. The semi high-speed train between Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal) and Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi) was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 1.

