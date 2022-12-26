Biting cold, dense fog in parts of Punjab, Haryana

Biting cold, dense fog in parts of Punjab, Haryana

In Haryana, Hisar also recorded piercing cold as the minimum temperature plunged to 2.5 degrees Celsius

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Dec 26 2022, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 13:54 ist
Commuters make their way on a cold and foggy day, in Amritsar. Credit: PTI

Biting cold conditions and dense fog were reported in several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with Narnaul being recorded the coldest in the region at 2.4 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar also recorded piercing cold as the minimum temperature plunged to 2.5 degrees Celsius. Ambala recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius, Karnal 6.8 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 6.6 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 5.5 degrees Celsius and Sirsa 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 6 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 8.8 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 3.6 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 6 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur 4.5 degrees Celsius. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Haryana
Ambala
Punjab
Winter
Cold Wave
India News
fog
Chandigarh

What's Brewing

In Buffalo, even the rescuers needed rescuing

In Buffalo, even the rescuers needed rescuing

Science Twitter needs a new home

Science Twitter needs a new home

Rising Covid cases likely to keep markets volatile

Rising Covid cases likely to keep markets volatile

A small step for biker boy, a giant leap for a family

A small step for biker boy, a giant leap for a family

Need to reskill engineers for electric mobility

Need to reskill engineers for electric mobility

Rise in rural distress

Rise in rural distress

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' and India's progress

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' and India's progress

 