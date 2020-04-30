BJP alleges Punjab govt not distributing foodgrains sent by Centre for needy; to hold fast on May 1

The Punjab unit of the BJP on Thursday said its leaders and workers will fast on May 1 protesting against the Congress-led state government allegedly not distributing foodgrains to the needy during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said the decision was taken during a meeting of the party's state unit through a video conference under the chairmanship of Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma.

"The BJP has planned a protest in the form of fast. BJP leaders and workers in the state will observe fast on May 1 from 10 am to 5 pm," he said in a statement here.

The protest has been named 'Jago Captain Jago – Modi dwara bheja ration banto' [Wake up Captain (Amarinder Singh) – distribute ration sent by (PM Narendra) Modi].

The decision by the BJP came days after the ruling Congress asked people of the state to raise the tricolour atop their homes on May 1 to protest the Centre's alleged discrimination against the non-BJP ruled states in the matter of extending support in the fight against COVID-19.

Chugh said the Modi government had under its flagship scheme 'Garib Kalyan Yojana' sent foodgrains to Punjab.

He claimed that each of the 1.40 crore population of the state has been allotted 15 kg of wheat and three kg of pulses. "But the Congress government in the state has failed to distribute the same," the BJP leader alleged.

He said the BJP would continue to support the Punjab government in its fight against COVID-19 but it was highly disappointing that the Amarinder Singh-led government was "not sincere" in the battle against the pandemic.

The Congress had sought from the Centre an immediate relief of Rs 20,000 crore for the state to combat the COVID-19 crisis