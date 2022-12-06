BJP exploiting pain, suffering of Kashmiri Pandits: Mehbooba Mufti

Blaming the BJP government for its failure to protect the minority community in Kashmir, former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday claimed that the ruling party was exploiting the pain and suffering of Kashmiri Pandits.

“This (BJP) government has failed to protect Kashmiri Pandits. It is only exploiting the pain and suffering of the community for its own benefit. It is not serious about their problems,” she told reporters in the Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Also Read: J&K: Fear among Kashmiri Pandits palpable after fresh terror threat

While referring to a leakage of a ‘hit list’ of Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in Kashmir, issued by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba militant outfit, Mehbooba said, “It was unfortunate that such information was being made public.”

“On one hand the Kashmiri Pandits are being asked to report for work, while on the other their details are being leaked,” she said.

Meanwhile, days after Mehbooba vacated her official Fairview residence and shifted to a private house on the city’s outskirts, the security wing of J&K police has reportedly said that the location did not fulfill the ‘security clearance’ parameters.

The PDP president moved to a two-story house with her mother, daughter, and security staff in Khimber, an area between hills and apple orchards and poplar fields. The house belongs to her younger sister and brother-in-law who are doctors and settled in the USA.

With lifetime perks guaranteed to all former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir gone after the government of India amended state law, two former CMs - Omar Abdullah and Ghulam Nabi Azad – had already vacated official residences in 2020. Mehbooba was asked to vacate the official residence in October this year.

