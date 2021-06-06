BJP interested in abusing Arvind Kejriwal instead of preventing ration theft, says Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said the BJP is interested in "abusing" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, instead of preventing theft of ration in the country.

He also alleged that the saffron party was behind the theft of ration of 80 crore people across the country.

"I watched BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's press conference. He did not mention the ration theft in the country and instead, indulged in a tirade and an abusive attack on Arvind Kejriwal," the senior AAP leader told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal claimed that the doorstep delivery of ration scheme was stalled by the Centre and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow it for the benefit of 70 lakh people in Delhi.

The BJP wants the ration theft to continue in the country and its leaders will "abuse" anyone who questions it like Patra did about Kejriwal, Sisodia said.