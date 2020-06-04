BJP leader's brother shoots self to death in UP

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Jun 04 2020, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 13:32 ist

The brother of a BJP leader killed himself by shooting from his licensed pistol in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The police said Ajay Kumar Agarwal, a transport financier, had been suffering from depression and shot himself dead with his pistol on Wednesday evening at his house in the North Civil Lines area.

Agarwal is the elder bother of Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Sanjay Agarwal.

As the news spread, several BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Agarwal, Budhana MLA Umesh Malik and BJP district president Vijay Shukla, visited the residence of the deceased.

The police said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

