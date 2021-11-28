BJP MP Gautam Gambhir receives third threat mail

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 28 2021, 10:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 10:51 ist
Gautam Gambhir. Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has allegedly received a third threat e-mail from 'ISIS Kashmir', news agency ANI reported.

The Delhi Police have also been named in this threat call.

Security was beefed up outside Gambhir's residence after he received the first threat last week.

India News
Delhi
ISIS
Gautam Gambhir

