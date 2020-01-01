BJP's CM candidate for Delhi polls undecided: Javadekar

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 01 2020, 14:54pm ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2020, 14:54pm ist
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. (PTI photo)

Nothing has been decided yet about BJP's chief ministerial candidate in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly election and an announcement will be made whenever the decision is made, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.

Javadekar, who is in-charge of Delhi BJP for the assembly polls, the party will contest elections on a positive note highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government and register a "grand" success.

The party takes decisions as per strategy and any decision regarding chief ministerial candidate will be announced whenever it is made, he said at a press conference.

He also blamed the Congress and the AAP for the violence in Delhi during the protest over the amended citizenship law. 

