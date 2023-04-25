'BJP's triple-engined govt couldn't make cities smart'

BJP's 'triple-engine' government could not make cities smart, says Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav said the BJP mayor's name came up in a land scam case and was denied a ticket this time

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 25 2023, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 14:33 ist
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP of corruption and held it responsible for rising problems in the cities as he appealed to people to vote for his party in the state's urban local body polls.

"The polls of urban local bodies are important. Population of the state is increasing and problems in cities are also rising. These problems are gifts from the BJP as it ruled in the cities for a long time. Mayors in cities were from the BJP, be it Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra or Varanasi," Yadav told reporters.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav meets Nitish Kumar on Opposition unity issue

The SP's mayoral candidate for Lucknow Vandana Mishra was also present on the occasion.

Yadav alleged that the BJP talked of "triple-engine" government and even though the party was in power at the Centre, state and the urban bodies, "cities did not become smart".

"There were complaints of corruption in Ayodhya," he said, adding the BJP mayor's name came up in a land scam case and was denied a ticket this time.

In Shahjahanpur, the BJP does not even have candidates, Yadav said. He was referring to the SP's mayoral candidate from Shahjahanpur, Archana Verma, joining the BJP and being declared as its mayoral candidate from the seat.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Samajwadi Party
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Akhilesh Yadav

Related videos

What's Brewing

Academy announces date for 2024 Oscars ceremony

Academy announces date for 2024 Oscars ceremony

China updates status of stationary Martian rover

China updates status of stationary Martian rover

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final

Last time I'll play Indiana Jones, says Harrison Ford

Last time I'll play Indiana Jones, says Harrison Ford

Moon shot: Japan firm to attempt historic lunar landing

Moon shot: Japan firm to attempt historic lunar landing

Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures

Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

 