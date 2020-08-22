Body of 24-year-old man with throat slit found in UP

Body of 24-year-old man with throat slit found in Uttar Pradesh's Banda

PTI
PTI, Banda,
  • Aug 22 2020, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2020, 12:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

The body of a 24-year-old man with his throat slit was found here, police said on Saturday.

According to SHO of Baberu Kotwali Police Station Jaishyam Shukla, the man has been identified as Samarjeet Yadav, an undergraduate student.

Yadav was going to Tindwari when the incident took place on Friday, Shukla said.

"At around 1 pm, the body was found near a nullah. Prima facie it seems that the attackers were waiting for him... They slit his throat using a sharp-edged weapon," he said.

After receiving a complaint from the father of the deceased, a case was registered against five people and efforts are on to arrest the attackers.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Killed

What's Brewing

Washington zoo welcomes 'precious' new baby panda

Washington zoo welcomes 'precious' new baby panda

Covid-19 in classroom? Some schools keeping it quiet

Covid-19 in classroom? Some schools keeping it quiet

Bengaluru’s exciting history of free, live music

Bengaluru’s exciting history of free, live music

FB braces for Trump to cast doubt on election results

FB braces for Trump to cast doubt on election results

Why does California have so many wildfires?

Why does California have so many wildfires?

 