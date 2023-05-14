Student missing since Friday found dead in Delhi drain

Body of Class 12 student missing since Friday found in Delhi drain

Her father had informed the police that the girl was depressed after being placed in the compartment category in two subjects in the CBSE exams

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 14 2023, 17:03 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 17:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The body of a CBSE Class 12 student, who went missing after being placed in the compartment category in two subjects in the board examination, was recovered from a drain in Delhi's Aman Vihar area, police said on Sunday.

The victim went missing from her home around 3.30 pm on Friday after the CBSE examination results were declared, they said.

Her father had informed the police that the girl was depressed after being placed in the compartment category in two subjects and left a suicide note before running away from home, a senior officer said.

Read | Another NEET aspirant hangs self in Kota, blames study-related stress in suicide note

The Police Control Room was informed and an extensive search operation launched to find the girl. Wireless messages were also flashed to all SHOs but the girl could not be traced, he said.

On Sunday, the police received information about the body of a girl lying in a drain in Aman Vihar. The police pulled out the partly submerged body with the help of locals and shifted it to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem, the officer added.

The body was later handed over to her parents. No foul play was found in the inquiry conducted so far, the police said.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated, the police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
CBSE
Suicide

Related videos

What's Brewing

How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics

How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics

Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up

Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record

Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

 