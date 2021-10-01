Body of woman with burn injuries found in southeast Delhi

The body of a 19-year-old woman with burn injuries was found at a house in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area on Friday morning, police said.
The woman is a resident of Madrasi Camp. She, along with her mother, used to work as domestic help at a house in Lajpat Nagar-II here, they said.
The Lajpat Nagar police station received a PCR call on Friday morning informing them that a woman has got electrocuted but police, however, said that the exact cause of her death will be ascertained only through an autopsy report.
A preliminary enquiry has revealed that the victim had burn injuries on her body. She had come to work at the house around 7 am on Friday, a senior police officer said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said the spot was also inspected by forensic experts. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal action will be taken according to the autopsy report, she said.
An investigation into the matter is underway, police said.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong
Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?
Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians
Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive
Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid
In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane