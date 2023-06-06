Boy apprehended for sexually assaulting girl in Delhi

Boy apprehended for sexually assaulting girl in east Delhi, say police

A case under IPC section 376 (punishment for sexual assault) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 06 2023, 10:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 10:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a boy whose family lived in the same house in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area as a tenant, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital informed police that a minor girl who has been sexually assaulted was undergoing treatment there.

The girl's parents alleged that a boy whose family lived in the same house as a tenant has assaulted the girl. A case under IPC section 376 (punishment for sexual assault) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered at New Ashok Nagar police station, the officer said.

The accused has been apprehended and sent to a child home. The statement of the victim will be recorded by a magistrate under CrPC section 164 on Tuesday. Further investigation was underway, police added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
sexual assault
Pocso

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hollywood actors authorise strike as writers still out

Hollywood actors authorise strike as writers still out

What it's like to try Apple's new Vision Pro headset

What it's like to try Apple's new Vision Pro headset

Apple unveils ‘Vision Pro’ mixed reality headgear

Apple unveils ‘Vision Pro’ mixed reality headgear

42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti

42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti

'Shocked': King Charles III on Odisha train tragedy

'Shocked': King Charles III on Odisha train tragedy

Dalit man’s thumb chopped off over cricket ball

Dalit man’s thumb chopped off over cricket ball

Andhra girl calls helpline to cancel own child marriage

Andhra girl calls helpline to cancel own child marriage

 