Boy falls to death from 12th floor on first birthday

Boy falls to death from 12th floor on first birthday

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Aug 24 2021, 01:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 01:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A one-year-old boy died after he allegedly fell off space between staircase from the 12th floor of his building here on his first birthday on Monday, turning celebrations into grief for his family, police officials said.

The boy lived in a high-rise society in the Bisrakh area in Greater Noida (West) where the incident took place during the day while his family and relatives were decorating the house, the officials said.

“While playing in the common area on the 12th floor of the building outside his flat, the child reached the staircase and fell down the space between the iron handrails that run horizontally parallel,” a police spokesperson said.

“The boy fell down on the ground floor of the building, leading to his death,” the spokesperson said.

According to officials, the boy had turned one on Monday and his family had planned a celebration to mark the occasion with some friends and relatives joining them at their residence.

Upon being alerted about the incident, a police team was rushed to the spot immediately, police said.

The body was later sent for a post-mortem and further legal proceedings were underway, police added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Death
Greater Noida
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair

IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair

In Pics| Bizarre things ever to go up for auction

In Pics| Bizarre things ever to go up for auction

Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe

Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?

Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?

The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan

The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan

 